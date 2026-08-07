2026 Whitney Stakes Preview at Saratoga Race Course

Key Takeaways:

The Whitney brings together an elite group of older dirt horses, with multiple Grade 1 winners and a Breeders' Cup Classic berth on the line in Saratoga's signature race for the division.

Pace and track conditions could prove decisive, as several speed horses are entered and possible rain adds another layer of intrigue to an already competitive field.

Magnitude deserves favoritism after his Stephen Foster win, but he'll need to fend off early pressure while proving he can deliver the same top effort at Saratoga.

Sovereignty looks poised to benefit from a contested pace and a return to one of his favorite tracks, making him a dangerous rebound candidate despite questions about the shorter distance.

Baeza has been compromised by slow starts in consecutive races, but a cleaner break could unlock the late kick needed to turn the tables on this deep Whitney field.

A trip to the Breeders’ Cup Classic and a $1 million purse are up for grabs on Saturday, August 8, in the Grade 1 Whitney Stakes, the Saratoga meet’s signature event for the handicap division. The eight-horse field features the top older horses in the dirt route division, including Magnitude, Sovereignty, Baeza, and White Abarrio. The field gets even more interesting with the presence of Nitrogen, the red-hot leader of the distaff division, lining up as well.

This summer racing feature honors the Whitney family, which, through many generations, was one of the most prominent boosters of horse racing, especially in New York and at Saratoga Race Course. Back when this race was known as the Whitney Handicap, Harry Payne Whitney owned winner Whichone (1930), and his son, Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, owned winners Equipoise (1932), State Dinner (1980), and Silver Buck (1982). Though C. V. Whitney’s widow, Marylou Whitney, never won this race on her own, she continued the legacy of Whitney racehorses through the mare Dear Birdie, who produced both Belmont Stakes winner Birdstone and champion Bird Town.

Recent winners of the Whitney have been a who’s who of the best in the handicap division. The race has been a particularly live prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with horses including Invasor (2006), Blame (2010), Fort Larned (2012), Gun Runner (2017), Knicks Go (2021), and White Abarrio (2023) sweeping the pair in the same year. Sierra Leone (2025) also won the Breeders’ Cup Classic the year before he won the Whitney, and was the narrow runner-up behind Forever Young in the 2025 Classic.

Whitney Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, August 8

Saturday, August 8 Track : Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY

: Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY Post Time : 6:37 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 6:37 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ⅛ miles

: 1 ⅛ miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds and upward

: three-year-olds and upward Where to Watch : FanDuel Racing, Fox

: FanDuel Racing, Fox Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

2026 Whitney Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the field for the 2026 Whitney at Saratoga Race Course, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Magnitude Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 5-Sep 2 Nitrogen Mark Casse John Velazquez 1-Apr 3 Antiquarian Todd Pletcher Manny Frnaco 1-Oct 4 Forged Steel Saffie Joseph, Jr. Micah Husbands 20-1 5 White Abarrio Saffie Joseph, Jr. Irad Ortiz, Jr. 1-Aug 6 Sovereignty Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 1-Mar 7 Tiztastic Steve Asmussen Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Whitney Stakes Prep Race Results

The eight horses in the Whitney field come out of just three different races.

Most of the horses likely to be toward the top of the market come out of an absolutely loaded edition of the Stephen Foster (G1) on June 27 at Churchill Downs. Magnitude won in gate-to-wire fashion over a late-running Baeza. Sovereignty checked in third, with White Abarrio running below form that day and finishing fourth. These top four finishers in the Foster all meet again in the Whitney.

The other horse who should be somewhere near the top of the tote in the Whitney, Nitrogen, is the only horse coming out of the Ogden Phipps (G1) on June 5 at Saratoga. She led at every call and blasted clear in the lane, winning by 12 ¾ lengths.

The other three runners, the ones likely to be the three longest shots in the field, all come out of the Suburban (G2) on July 4 at the Spa. Runaway winner Phileas Fogg does not join the fray, but third-place Tiztastic, fourth-place Antiquarian, and fifth-place Forged Steel all seek redemption here.

Whitney Stakes Contenders

These are the ten entrants in the 2026 Whitney Stakes, in order of post positions.

Magnitude: The rail is often good at Saratoga. Tactical speed often plays well at Saratoga. If the rain in the forecast happens, Magnitude has two wins on off tracks, including in the Stephen Foster last out. One question is whether Magnitude can find his best at Saratoga, as he was beaten soundly by Sovereignty over the course in last year’s Travers (G1). But, it’s been a year, and Magnitude is a far better horse at four than he was at three. Another question, however, is pace. He’ll be a short price – despite drawing inside of Nitrogen and Forged Steel, a pair of horses who have some speed and may make him work for it early in a way he hasn’t had to yet this year. Nitrogen: Trainer Mark Casse never shies away from taking a shot with a runner in form, and after a runaway victory over next-out Shuvee (G2) winner Fully Subscribed in the Ogden Phipps, Casse decided it was time for her to face males for the first time since her runner-up effort on debut two years ago. It’s a clear class jump, from the revolving door of a distaff division this year to a good handicap division whose heavy hitters are all lining up in the Whitney. But, she’s undefeated in three starts on the dirt at Saratoga, including a rom in the slop last year in the Wonder Again (G3). Antiquarian: The big question is, how much did the poor start take out of Antiquarian last out in the Suburban? Between the stretch out and the class drop he should have at least been a factor, even if Phileas Fogg absolutely freaked, but he never was. On one hand, that should keep the price up, as he has some tactical versatility, and he has run some very good races at Saratoga. On the other hand, 1 ⅛ miles is even on the short side for him, and he has yet to prove that he can hold his own against truly top handicap horses. Forged Steel: The name of his game is speed. He didn’t have the best start last out in the Suburban, and never looked a threat. But in his previous two starts, including the Gold Cup (G2) at Santa Anita, he got that forward spot and kept on going. It’s hard to see him winning the race, though he could also make it a lot tougher for the speed inside him…and perhaps a little easier for his more tactical stablemate White Abarrio, who shares some common ownership. White Abarrio: The question, as it often is with White Abarrio, is which version is going to show up – even now, at age seven, he runs some truly elite races and some flat efforts. He is the only past Whitney winner in the field – he won the race in 2023 – but hasn’t hit the board in four other starts at the Spa. He also may have slop to contend with; if the rain falls Saturday, it’s a big concern that he has only finished in the money once in three tries over an off track. Sovereignty: If Sovereignty can’t return to his best at Saratoga, a track where he dazzled in three starts last year, including one on an off track, it’ll look like the rest of the class has passed the reigning Horse of the Year by. That’s especially the case since he should get the best of it from a pace perspective – with several frontrunning types in the race, he should be able to find a good place to lay off the speed and make his run, though he is tactical enough to sit a little closer if a serious speed bias unfolds Saturday. The biggest question, and the only reason this might not be the final litmus test, is the distance – he may well be better at 1 ¼ miles and not the 1 ⅛-mile distance he has been running all year. Tiztastic: After an attempt to turn him into a turf horse, he has gotten back on the dirt and shown some decent form – a third-level allowance win and then a third-place finish in the Suburban (G2), no match for Phileas Fogg but not disgraced, a length behind runner-up Hit Show. However, now he moves into a proper Grade 1 race, and he has yet to prove he is a proper Grade 1 runner. He’s a consistent plodding type, meaning he could round out a trifecta or superfecta again if others in the field don’t show up. But, that appears to be an optimistic ceiling. Baeza: He very well could have won both of his starts so far this season if he didn’t blow the break. In both the Alysheba (G2) and the Foster (G1), he came away poorly, settled early, and made a good-looking run in the lane that came up just short. Now, they’re adding pads in the starting gate to try to get Baeza more comfortable, and hopefully ready to come out better. If that succeeds? Baeza should get a contested pace to close into; he has run well on wet or dry surfaces, and this 1 ⅛-mile distance has been a good one for him.

Whitney Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Whitney Stakes?

A: The Whitney takes place Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 6:33 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race is scheduled as the 12th race of 14 on the Whitney day card.

Q: Where is the Whitney Stakes?

A: The Whitney takes place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Whitney Stakes?

A: John M. Gaver. Sr. won the Whitney five times between 1942 and 1958, including with stars like Tom Fool and Devil Diver. Among trainers entered in the 2026 edition, Todd Pletcher leads with four victories between 2002 and 2022. He can tie Gaver if Antiquarian springs the upset.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Whitney Stakes?

A: Magnitude, off of his victory in the Stephen Foster, is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the Whitney. Given his recent defeats of superstars like Baeza, Sovereignty and White Abarrio in the Foster, and of Forever Young two back in the Dubai World Cup (G1), he should hold as the favorite.

Q: Who is the best Whitney Stakes jockey?

A: Pat Day and Jerry Bailey, both retired, lead all jockeys with five wins in the Whitney. Among jockeys in this year’s race, John Velazquez and Irad Ortiz, Jr. lead all riders in the 2026 edition with four victories each. Velazquez can tie the record if he rides Nitrogen to victory; Ortiz can do so with White Abarrio.

Q: Who won the Whitney Stakes in 2025?

A: Sierra Leone won the 2025 Whitney for trainer Chad Brown and jockey Flavien Prat. Brown does not have a horse in the field, though Prat rides Baeza for Bill Mott. There is one previous Whitney winner in the field: White Abarrio won in 2023 while trained by Rick Dutrow and ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr. Though White Abarrio is in the barn of Saffie Joseph, Jr. for this year’s edition, Ortiz is back in the saddle.

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