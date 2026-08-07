3 Best Bets to Win the 2026 Whitney Stakes

Key Takeaways:

The Whitney brings together an elite group of older dirt horses, with Stephen Foster rivals renewing their rivalry alongside standout mare Nitrogen in one of the summer's premier Breeders' Cup Classic preps.

Saratoga's marquee handicap race offers a million-dollar purse, an automatic Breeders' Cup Classic berth, and headlines a stacked Saturday card featuring four Grade 1 events.

Baeza looks poised to capitalize if improvements at the starting gate pay off, with a favorable pace setup and proven ability at 1 ⅛ miles making him an appealing top choice.

Sovereignty's versatility and outstanding Saratoga record make him a major threat despite questions about whether this distance is just short of his very best.

Nitrogen has the local form and tactical speed to give the boys a serious challenge, making her an attractive contender if she secures the right stalking trip.

Saturday’s Whitney Stakes is one of the major fixtures of the summer Thoroughbred racing meet at Saratoga Race Course: a Grade 1, $1 million race at 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt. In addition to the seven-figure purse, the race offers its winner an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The Whitney Stakes is named to honor one of the most prominent families in American racing history. From William Collins Whitney to Harry Payne Whitney to Sonny Whitney to Marylou Whitney, Whitney-owned horses have won most of the major races in American Thoroughbred racing.

And, the Whitney isn’t just a historical relic. It’s currently one of the most important Breeders’ Cup prep races on the summer racing calendar: six Whitney winners in the last 20 years have gone on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic in the same year, and 2025 winner Sierra Leone narrowly missed in his repeat Classic bid last year.

The 2026 edition of the Whitney drew eight top older horses. Most of the leading contenders come out of another blockbuster race, the Stephen Foster (G1) at Churchill Downs. Magnitude, Baeza, Sovereignty, and White Abarrio, the horses who made the Foster such an event, all return in this race. The addition of Nitrogen, blowout winner of the Ogden Phipps (G1) last out, makes this even more of an event.

The Whitney Stakes is the 12th and featured race on Saturday’s 14-race card in Saratoga Springs, with post time scheduled for 6:33 p.m. EDT. It is one of four top-level races on the card: the Fourstardave (G1), Test (G1), and Saratoga Derby (G1) all happen Saturday at the Spa, as well.

These are the three Whitney Stakes best bets:

1. Baeza (2026 Whitney Stakes odds: 7-2)

Though Baeza has yet to win in two starts this year, both of his starts have been great except for – and even in spite of – the start. He has been away poorly both times, but both times he was able to settle and make a late run. Bill Mott is trying something new to get him more comfortable in the gate: quarter pads, in hopes of getting him more comfortable since his flank will be grazing a cushion and not hard metal if he bumps the gate before the break. If that helps him get a better break, that should help him save more energy for the late stages of the race.

Baeza’s best distance is 1 ⅛ miles – and in a race with some horses who may be better going longer than this, that is a huge point in his favor. The pace should also set up very well for him: he has some tactical versatility, meaning he isn’t completely out of the picture if you have to be forward, but there is a very good chance that he’ll be able to take advantage of his ability to make a dazzling run from off the pace given how much speed Magnitude, Nitrogen, and Forged Steel can show.

The possibility of rain doesn’t hurt Baeza, either. He ran a bang-up second behind Magnitude last out in the Foster despite not having a good break, and he finished like a freight train despite a parking-lot draw in the Kentucky Derby last year.

2. Sovereignty (2026 Whitney Stakes odds: 3-1)

Reigning Horse of the Year Sovereignty has been defeated in both his starts this year, in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) and the Stephen Foster, and with Magnitude in this field he will almost certainly not go off as the favorite, the first time in over a year that he won’t be odds-on chalk.

In terms of pace, Sovereignty shouldn’t have a problem. After all, he’s just not a pace-dependent kind of horse: he can run close to the pace or close from the clouds, or come from virtually anywhere in between. He can win with a quick pace in front of him or a slow one; it’s more likely he’ll get a quick pace, but even if that doesn’t happen on the track, Sovereignty is adaptable enough to run a strong race anyway under his regular rider, Junior Alvarado.

The biggest question is the distance – 1 ¼ miles probably plays more to his strengths than this 1 ⅛-mile distance. However, he did win the Jim Dandy (G2) over this course and distance last year. And, that wasn’t a fluke of form at Saratoga: he won the Belmont Stakes, the Jim Dandy, and then the Travers (G1) on the dirt at the Spa last year. It’s fair to say Saratoga is his favorite track. He even won the Belmont over a good track; that, plus good form over slop elsewhere, suggests he’ll be fine even if the rain comes down on Whitney day.

3. Nitrogen (2026 Whitney Stakes odds: 4-1)

Much like Sovereignty, Nitrogen is another horse who does her best work on the Saratoga dirt – and she can actually beat the boys here if she does her best work. In three starts over the dirt course, she has gotten her picture taken three times, including a tour de force victory in the Ogden Phipps (G1) last out over the same distance as the Whitney. Those wins also include a blowout score in the Wonder Again (G3) last summer – though that was against just two other foes in a race intended for the turf, it showed she could handle a wet track at the Spa.

Though there are a few horses in the race who can show speed, Nitrogen is tractable. She went gate-to-wire last out, but more often comes from a stalking or even tracking spot, meaning jockey John Velazquez has options as to where to place her. And, she is drawn outside of Magnitude – a draw that could force jockey Jose Ortiz’s hand with Magnitude and put Nitrogen in a good spot tracking the pace. It would be better if she were drawn outside of Forged Steel, of course…but even so, if those two go hard, Nitrogen should be tractable enough to track that pair and get first run, which should have her in the frame at the end.

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