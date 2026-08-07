Saratoga Picks: Best Bets on Whitney Stakes Day, 8/8/2026

Key Takeaways:

Whitney Day delivers one of Saratoga's strongest programs of the summer, with four Grade 1 races headlining a deep 14-race card and championship implications across multiple divisions.

Rain and late scratches could have a major impact on the undercard, making track conditions and pace scenarios especially important for bettors before finalizing their betting strategy.

Movie Night looks like a rising filly with the versatility to adapt to different race shapes, and her proven off-track form makes her especially appealing if the forecasted rain arrives.

Remember Mamba enters the Saratoga Derby with the right blend of class, stamina, and a running style that should play well over a potentially softened turf course.

Will Not Be Swayed offers intriguing longshot value, as an expected hot pace could set the race up perfectly for her late-closing kick while Battis Grove remains a logical contender with a more versatile profile than many of her rivals.

Just off of an exciting running of the Jim Dandy last week, the card at Saratoga on Saturday, August 8 is one of the best of the meet. The 14-race card features four Grade 1 races, showcasing the best horses in four different divisions. The most eagerly awaited race on the card is the Whitney (G1), a 1 ⅛-mile dirt race for older horses that features the top older dirt routers in training: Magnitude, Sovereignty, Baeza, White Abarrio, and champion filly Nitrogen are all lining up, with a $1 million purse and a Breeders’ Cup Classic bid on the line.

Turf milers also have a Breeders’ Cup bid at stake in Saturday’s Fourstardave Stakes (G1). The one-mile race on the inner turf drew a field including defending champion Deterministic as well as fellow Grade 1 winners Zulu Kingdom, Rhetorical, and Classic Q.

Two other top-level races complete the card as well. The seven-furlong Test Stakes (G1) features a mix of three-year-old fillies who have focused on sprint races, plus some runners who are more accustomed to going long and turning back for a change of pace. The Saratoga Derby, open to three-year-olds, features a mix of North American and European horses testing their stamina at 1 3/16 miles on what may be a soft and taxing turf course.

The 14-race card gets underway at 11:45 a.m. EDT, with the graded-stakes action beginning with the Test at 4:36 p.m. EDT. You can watch and wager on horse racing at Saratoga and all over the country all day long through FanDuel Racing. There’s no better way to be a part of the action!

Don’t forget to check scratches and changes before placing your bets. An informed bettor is a successful bettor, after all. And, with rain in the forecast, there can be scratches that affect the pace balance, class balance, and surface conditions of Saturday racing.

These are three best bets for undercard races on the Whitney Day card at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, August 8:

Saratoga Race Course Expert Picks and Detailed Analysis

Race 9 - Test Stakes (G1), seven furlongs on the dirt - Movie Night, Sippin Pretty

FanDuel odds: 7-2 and 6-1

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Movie Night (7-2) makes her first start in graded-stakes company, but she has already shown enough in maiden and allowance races to mark herself as a promising new talent. She broke her maiden coming from midfield in a big field at Churchill Downs, and then cleared her first allowance condition next out after battling on the pace. That gives jockey Jose Ortiz options about where to place her – and the speed last out was particularly helpful if Saturday turns out to be one of those big-time rail bias days that can happen at Saratoga. Though she has never tried seven furlongs before, she looked great stretching out to 6 ½ furlongs last out, and doing well at that distance is usually a harbinger of good things at seven. And, the rainy forecast is a positive: not only is she by an all-time great off-track sire in Speightstown, but both her solid runner-up debut and her maiden win came over a sloppy surface.

The horse who beat Movie Night in that sloppy debut at Keeneland was Where Luck Lives (6-1), who was making her second career start that day and the first of her three-year-old year. She led at every call in that 6 ½-furlong race, and followed that up with a wire-to-wire win in a six-furlong race at Churchill Downs next out. She shapes as the sharpest horse early, something that can be a major asset in dirt sprints at the Spa, and something that aggressive jockey Luis Saez can use to full advantage.

Race 11 - Saratoga Derby (G1), 1 3/16 miles on the turf - Remember Mamba, Glacius

FanDuel odds: 3-1 and 8-1

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This is a closely-matched mix of US-based horses and runners who have spent most or all of their careers overseas. The thing about overseas horses, however, is that they tend to come stateside looking for firm ground. With rain in the forecast Thursday evening, Friday, and Saturday, however, the ground probably won’t be American firm.

That’s good news for Remember Mamba (3-1). Though most of his starts have come over firm going, he had to handle Kentucky good ground in April for the Transylvania (G3) at Keeneland, meaning it wasn’t super soft but there was some cut. He settled off the pace, finished with a kick, and got up to win by half a length. Though that was at 1 1/16 miles, he missed by just a neck last out in the 1 ⅛-mile Belmont Derby, overcoming a slow start to do so. And, being by Kitten’s Joy out of an Uncle Mo mare with some two-turn class in the family, stretching him out second off a late-spring freshening is a logical thing for trainer Cherie DeVaux to try.

For a price, take a look at Glacius (8-1). Ground is the question – all five of his starts have come over good ground overseas, so in European terms he is only really proven over better ground. Even so, he fits the profile of a horse coming close against decent European company who could take a step up here. He should appreciate the slight cutback in trip, and should be fit off of a pair of 1 ¼-mile outings this year. And though Glacius hasn’t won since his debut maiden win going a mile at Newmarket last year, he has finished in the superfecta in four stakes races since, including three at the group level. He has the versatility to run more forward or toward the rear of the field; with Luis Saez aboard, expect him to find a bit more tactical place than he has in his last two overseas starts.

Race 13 - Allowance optional claiming, fillies and mares, seven furlongs on the dirt - Will Not Be Swayed, Battis Grove

FanDuel odds: 12-1 and 3-1

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After the graded-stakes action concludes, there are still two more races, including this competitive optional claimer for fillies and mares going seven furlongs. Most of the betting attention will likely focus on some lightly-raced three-year-olds, and for the future those are probably the horses with the most upside. But, we’re not betting future upside here; we’re betting Saturday’s race. And, most of those lightly-raced sophomores are only proven on the lead, making this a good place to look for a horse who can come from off the pace to mow that early speed down.

That’s good news for the fairly experienced four-year-old Will Not Be Swayed (12-1). Her form is muddled, as she has tried a range of distances and surfaces across her recent starts. But, she reliably stays out of the front-end fireworks, and on her better days she can make a really nice run in the lane. She did that two back when she was third at this level going a one-turn mile, and she did that four back in an open $30,000 claimer at 6 ½ furlongs at Aqueduct. That win going 6 ½ bodes well for her first try at seven – and better yet, that came in the mud. If she runs back to that outing, she will be a late factor at a big price.

Among the horses more likely to be at the top of the market, the one who still has strong merit this time around is Battis Grove (3-1), the first-stringer from the Will Walden barn. It’s true, her maiden win was a wire job going 6 ½ furlongs at Churchill Downs. However, her debut makes her look like more than a one-trick pony. That day, she rallied from midpack and missed by a head going seven furlongs under John Velazquez, who hops back into the saddle for this. Though she’ll be near the top of the market, she is highly unlikely to be a shorter price than Feminism, and she has shown more than Feminism has to suggest she won’t be pace-compromised.

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