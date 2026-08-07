MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets, Props and Picks for Friday, August 7, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks Today: Predictions and Best Bets

Angels at Marlins, 7:11 p.m. ET

Total Runs Over Aug 7 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

George Klassen and Tyler Phillips are getting the ball in this game, and that pushes me toward the over.

Klassen has shown decent swing-and-miss ability in the minors, but he’s also got a control problem, recording an 11.6% walk rate in 91 Triple-A innings this season. He’s made just two career MLB starts, and walks were an issue in each as he handed out 10 free passes — five in each game — across only four innings. A Miami Marlins offense that is 12th on the year in wOBA versus RHPs (.323) should be able to take advantage.

Phillips has spent a lot of his big-league career in the bullpen but has made 10 straight starts for the Marlins. It’s not going all that well as he’s struggled to a 5.55 expected ERA over that 10-start span, posting a 15.5% K rate while allowing 1.76 homers per nine. He certainly has a soft matchup today against a slumping Los Angeles Angels offense, but I think the Halos can do some damage against him.

With two misfiring pitchers taking the bump, I like the offenses to win out today.

Cubs at Royals, 8:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Seiya Suzuki +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seiya Suzuki mauls lefties, and that puts him in a superb spot against Daniel Lynch.

For the campaign, Suzuki has mashed his way to a .418 wOBA and 44.2% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage. He’s got seven jacks in only 98 plate appearances in the split.

Lynch has worked exclusively out of the bullpen this year and has some quality numbers. But his career history is much less impressive as he’s pitched to a 4.55 SIERA and 18.5% K rate across 409 career frames.

Once Lynch departs, the Chicago Cubs will see a Kansas City Royals bullpen that ranks third-worst in xFIP in 2026 while allowing the most dingers per nine.

Plus, the wind is blowing out to left today in KC.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts Roki Sasaki Over Aug 8 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Roki Sasaki has been rolling for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and even though the Arizona Diamondbacks are a tough matchup for Ks, I like Sasaki to notch at least five punchouts today.

Over his last three outings, Sasaki has fanned five, nine and seven hitters while registering a 1.50 ERA. Something has clicked for him, and his average fastball velocity is up to 99.3 MPH in that time, compared to 97.3 MPH for the season. LA has also had a little longer leash with him — probably because he’s been dealing — letting Sasaki throw at least 90 pitches in all three of those outings.

Arizona has the second-lowest K rate (19.1%) on the season. However, I think Sasaki’s improved velo/stuff can carry the day here, and it’s not like the Snakes are impossible to K as they just fanned 10 times last night against a combination of Walker Buehler and the San Diego Padres‘ bullpen.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.