MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 4/12/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

The Texas Rangers have the highest implied total (5.32) of the day against the Oakland Athletics. With lefty JP Sears on the bump, I'm all over Jonah Heim to Record an RBI at +125 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heim broke out with a career-high .324 wOBA and 95 RBI across just 131 games in 2023. He's picked up right where he left off this season, driving in seven runs in his first 10 games.

His .283 wOBA is down from 2023 -- and he's not hitting the ball very hard quite yet -- but that hasn't stopped him for driving in runs in the heart of the order.

While the A's are a plus matchup for any hitter, tonight's bout with Sears bodes especially well for Heim. The switch-hitter has mashed southpaws throughout his career, and last year was a shining example of that. Against lefties (while batting righty), Heim recorded a .380 wOBA, .886 OPS, and 43.3% hard contact rate.

Sears, meanwhile, has gotten off to a dreadful start in 2024. He's given up 12 hits, three walks, and nine runs across his first 9 1/3 innings while surrendering a 48.6% hard-hit rate. Just like last season, his fly-ball rate is pushing 50%.

The whole Rangers lineup should have a field day against Oakland, and Texas' five-hitter should be a big part of that.

With the Pittsburgh Pirates getting a slight venue boost playing the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, we could see a good amount of offense in The City of Brotherly Love. While the Buccos have the second-lowest implied total (4.14) of the day, I think that's underselling baseball's fourth-highest scoring team.

Perhaps that's why we're getting -120 odds for Connor Joe to Record a Run. Regardless, I'll jump on that number for Pittsburgh's leadoff hitter.

Joe's done his job well in the early going. He's gotten on base at a .444 clip thus far, scoring 11 runs in the first 10 games.

With Ranger Suarez on the bump for Philly, I'm expecting to see Joe on base early and often. While Joe has actually been better against righties this year, the track record shows that he's been an absolute terror for southpaws. Last season, Joe posted a .358 wOBA and 0.58 walk to strikeout ratio (BB/K) against lefties -- compared to a .315 wOBA and 0.39 BB/K against righties.

Suarez gave up three runs in the season opener and another two in last week's start. Though his expected stats and strikeout numbers have been strong, he's also running a miniscule .192 BABIP. With a SIERA north of 4.00 in three of the last four years, Suarez isn't someone the Pirates should fear.

As the leadoff hitter for one of the top offenses in baseball thus far, Joe is in a nice spot to score a run tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.