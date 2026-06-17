England vs. Croatia World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 17)

Croatia vs England Picks in Summary

England Moneyline (-140)

Under 2.5 Goals (-148)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 4 p.m. ET today, two of Europe's powers meet up as England faces Croatia.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: England vs. Croatia

England has one of the deepest squads in the tournament and should have an edge in nearly every area of the pitch.

The Three Lions possess more attacking firepower, greater athleticism, and a stronger defensive spine than Croatia.

While Croatia remains technically sound in midfield, England's ability to create chances from multiple sources gives them the advantage over 90 minutes.

Despite England's attacking talent, opening World Cup matches between quality sides are often cautious affairs.

Croatia is likely to prioritize defensive shape and possession, while England won't want to take unnecessary risks against a disciplined opponent.

A tightly contested match with limited clear-cut chances is the most likely script.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.