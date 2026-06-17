Colombia vs. Uzbekistan World Cup Prediction, Best Bets and Picks for Today (June 17)

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Picks in Summary

Colombia Moneyline (-280)

Luis Díaz Anytime Goalscorer (+120)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 10 p.m. ET today, Colombia and Uzbekistan tangle.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Colombia vs. Uzbekistan

Colombia enters Group K as the primary challenger to Portugal for first place, while Uzbekistan is making its long-awaited World Cup debut. Uzbekistan has become one of Asia's most improved national teams, but this is a difficult opening assignment against a Colombian squad loaded with talent, experience, and attacking quality led by Luis Díaz, Jhon Durán, and James Rodríguez.

Colombia possesses a significant edge in talent and tournament experience. The Cafeteros have been one of the more consistent teams in international football over the past few years and feature difference-makers throughout the lineup. Uzbekistan is well organized and difficult to break down, but Colombia's attacking depth should eventually create enough chances to secure all three points.

While the odds are steep, this can be a sturdy parlay leg.

Díaz is Colombia's most dangerous attacker and the player most capable of creating a goal from nothing. His pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one make him a nightmare matchup for a debutant World Cup side.

If Colombia scores multiple goals, Díaz is a strong candidate to be on the scoresheet.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.