Ghana vs. Panama World Cup Prediction, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 17)

Ghana vs Panama Picks in Summary

Ghana Moneyline (+115)

Antoine Semenyo Anytime Goalscorer (+250)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At 7 p.m. ET today, Ghana and Panama do battle in a Group L clash.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Panama vs. Ghana

Ghana and Panama enter this Group L matchup knowing that points will be difficult to come by against England and Croatia. That makes this a pivotal match in the race for second place. Ghana arguably has the higher ceiling thanks to players such as Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams

The Black Stars have become increasingly dangerous in transition, with Semenyo and Williams providing pace and directness that can trouble Panama's back line.

In a relatively even matchup, Ghana's high-end talent is the side I want to back.

Semenyo is Ghana's most dangerous attacking player and one of Africa's top offensive talents. He can score from distance, create chances off the dribble, and is lethal in one on ones.

Panama's defense is well organized, but it can be vulnerable against athletic forwards who attack space in transition. That's where Semenyo excels.

Ghana is likely to look for quick breaks through Semenyo and Williams, and Semenyo's willingness to shoot from almost any position should give him multiple opportunities to find the net.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.