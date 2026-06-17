MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Home Run on June 17, 2026

Wednesday's MLB slate features extreme heat, aggressive wind conditions, and some of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball all operating at once. Five players stand out with a combination of elite HR talent, park advantage and favourable matchup data. Here's who to target for today's home run props.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

💣 Full HR Prop Board — June 17

Player · Team Venue HR Odds F. Alvarez ⭐ NYM C · @ CIN · 87th pct HR talent GABP #1 RHB ~+450 JJ Bleday 💎 CIN LF · vs NYM · 89th pct HR talent GABP #1 LHB ~+380 Goldschmidt ⭐ NYY 1B · vs CHW · .524 SLG · 150 wRC+ YS 115 PF 🏟️ ~+420 Zach Neto 🎯 LAA SS · @ ARI · 14 HR · 88th pct Chase Field #3 +520 L. Butler 🎲 ATH CF/RF · vs PIT · Leadoff · 100° heat SHP #2 RS #4 fences ~+500

⭐ Pick #1: Francisco Alvarez — NYM @ CIN

Francisco Alvarez — NYM C New York Mets · @ Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati · 12:40 PM ET HR Odds ~+450 Covers: 87th pct HR talent (THE BAT X) GABP — #1 park for RHB home runs 102° heat — hottest game on slate Wind out to RF at 14.4 mph — 2nd best Platoon advantage vs Nick Lodolo (LHP) Covers project Alvarez in the 87th percentile for home run talent via THE BAT X — and everything about today's matchup at Great American Ball Park lines up perfectly. Covers confirm: "GABP profiles as the #1 park in the league for RHB home runs" and the game is forecast at 102° — the hottest weather on the slate, which historically correlates with more offense and harder contact. Wind is blowing out to right field at 14.4 mph, the second-best wind condition for batters today. Alvarez faces Nick Lodolo as a right-handed batter vs a left-handed pitcher — a platoon advantage confirmed by Covers. Baseball-Reference lists Alvarez among the prominent "In the News" breakout players of 2026. The combination of elite HR talent, the best ballpark in baseball for right-handed power, extreme heat, wind out to right, and a platoon advantage makes this the single most stacked HR prop setup on Wednesday's slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet F. Alvarez Home Run (~+450)

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💎 Pick #2: JJ Bleday — CIN vs NYM

JJ Bleday — CIN LF Cincinnati Reds · vs New York Mets · Great American Ball Park · 12:40 PM ET HR Odds ~+380 Covers: 89th pct HR talent (THE BAT X) GABP — #1 park for LHB home runs 37.9% pull rate — 94th percentile Bats 2nd — premium PA volume 8th-shallowest RF fences in MLB Wind out to RF 17.1 mph — strongest of day Covers project Bleday in the 89th percentile for home run talent via THE BAT X — and today he gets Great American Ball Park as the home side, which THE BAT ranks as the #1 park in baseball for left-handed home runs. Bleday's 37.9% fly-ball pull rate sits in the 94th percentile — one of the best in baseball at pulling fly balls toward the RF corner. Covers explicitly note GABP has "the 8th-shallowest RF fences in baseball." The wind angle is the key edge: 17.1 mph blowing out to right field — the strongest wind boost for batters of any game on Wednesday's slate. Combine 100° heat, the #1 LHB park, 8th-shallowest RF fences, the strongest tailwind of the day, and a hitter with a 94th-percentile pull rate and 89th-percentile HR talent, and this is the best pure expected-value HR prop on Wednesday's board. MLB.com confirmed Bleday was NL Player of the Month for May 2026 — batting .270 with a .931 OPS and 11 HR after being called up from Triple-A in April.

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet JJ Bleday Home Run (~+380)

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⭐ Pick #3: Paul Goldschmidt — NYY vs CHW

Paul Goldschmidt — NYY 1B New York Yankees · vs Chicago White Sox · Yankee Stadium, Bronx · 7:05 PM ET HR Odds ~+420 Yahoo: top June 17 HR pick — Yankee Stadium Yankee Stadium: 115 HR park factor (5th-highest) Anthony Kay (LHP) starting — RHB platoon edge .287/.366/.524 · 9 HR · 150 wRC+ HR vs CHW Tuesday — back-to-back opportunity Age 38 — 2022 MVP-level form: 150 wRC+ Yahoo Sports identify Goldschmidt as one of their two explicit June 17 HR picks — and it all centres on Yankee Stadium: "playing at home should help Goldschmidt hit a home run tonight. Yankee Stadium's 115 park factor for homers since 2025 is tied for MLB's fifth-highest mark." The platoon edge is clean and confirmed: Anthony Kay is a left-handed pitcher starting tonight for Chicago — Goldschmidt bats right-handed, giving him the full platoon advantage. Heavy.com confirm his 2026 line at .287/.366/.524 with 9 HR and a 150 wRC+ — an MVP-level production rate. He hit a two-run HR in Tuesday's 12-2 Yankees win over the same White Sox, making back-to-back opportunities realistic. At 38, Goldschmidt has rediscovered his 2022 Cardinal MVP form and at Yankee Stadium — the fifth-best HR park in baseball — this is a strong pick.

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet Goldschmidt Home Run (~+420)

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🎯 Pick #4: Zach Neto — LAA @ ARI

Zach Neto — LAA SS Los Angeles Angels · @ Chase Field, Phoenix · 3:40 PM ET HR Odds +520 FanDuel Research: +520 confirmed 14 HR in 70 games — 17.1% HR rate 88th pct HR talent (THE BAT X) Chase Field — #3 park for RHB offense Bats leadoff — most PAs on the team FanDuel Research confirm Neto at +520 to hit a home run on Wednesday and note his 14 HR in 70 games in 2026 — a 17.1% home run rate that ranks among the best in the American League for a shortstop. Covers confirm Neto sits in the 88th percentile for home run talent via THE BAT X. Chase Field in Phoenix is confirmed by Covers as the third-best park in baseball for boosting right-handed hitter offensive stats. Neto bats leadoff for the Angels — giving him the most plate appearances on the team tonight. ESPN confirm his updated 2026 line at 14 HR and 33 RBI through June 17. At +520 with 17.1% HR rate, 88th percentile HR talent, and Chase Field's run-friendly environment in Arizona's afternoon heat, Neto is a strong value pick at his price.

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet Zach Neto Home Run (+520)

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🎲 Pick #5: Lawrence Butler — ATH vs PIT

Lawrence Butler — ATH CF/RF Athletics (Sacramento) · vs Pittsburgh Pirates · Sutter Health Park, Sacramento · 4:05 PM ET HR Odds ~+500 Covers: bats 1st — upgrade from usual lineup spot Sutter Health Park — #2 park for run-scoring 4th-shortest fences in MLB 100° heat — tied hottest on slate Wind out to RF at 17.6 mph — strongest of day Covers flag Lawrence Butler with a significant lineup upgrade for Wednesday: "Lawrence Butler is penciled in 1st in the batting order in today's game — an upgrade from his 90% rate of hitting in the bottom-half of the batting order this year." A leadoff spot means the most plate appearances on the team — a direct volume edge for any home run prop. The park and weather conditions at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento are exceptional today. Covers confirm Sutter Health Park "grades out as the #2 field in baseball for run-scoring" and has "the 4th-shortest fences in the majors." Temperature is 100° — tied for the hottest game on the slate — and wind is blowing out to right field at 17.6 mph, the strongest tailwind for batters of any game on Wednesday. Butler opened the Athletics' 2026 season at Sutter Health Park with a three-run homer, confirming his ability to punish short fences there. The wind, heat, short porch and leadoff slot make this the most weather-boosted HR prop on the card.

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet Lawrence Butler Home Run (~+500)

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🌡️ Weather & Park Factor Summary — June 17 GABP (Cincinnati) #1 park RHB + LHB HRs · 102° · Wind 17.1 mph out to RF 🔥🔥🔥 Yankee Stadium (Bronx) 115 HR park factor (5th-highest since 2025) 🔥🔥 Sutter Health Park (Sacramento) #2 run-scoring park · 4th-shortest fences · 100° · Wind 17.6 mph out to RF 🔥🔥🔥 Chase Field (Phoenix) #3 park for RHB offense (THE BAT) · Arizona afternoon heat 🔥🔥

✅ All 5 HR Picks — June 17

MLB Home Run Props · Wednesday June 17, 2026 · FanDuel Sportsbook ⭐ Francisco Alvarez — NYM C @ CIN (GABP) · 12:40 PM · 87th pct HR · #1 RHB park · 102° · Wind out RF ~+450 💎 JJ Bleday — CIN LF vs NYM (GABP) · 12:40 PM · 89th pct HR · #1 LHB park · Wind 17.1 mph RF ~+380 ⭐ Paul Goldschmidt — NYY 1B vs CHW @ Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM · LHP Kay · 115 PF · 150 wRC+ ~+420 🎯 Zach Neto — LAA SS @ ARI (Chase Field) · 3:40 PM · 14 HR · 17.1% HR rate · 88th pct HR +520 🎲 Lawrence Butler — ATH CF/RF vs PIT (Sutter HP, Sacramento) · 4:05 PM · Leadoff · Wind 17.6 mph RF ~+500

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Bet All 5 HR Props — June 17 Alvarez · Bleday · Goldschmidt · Neto · Butler

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FAQ: MLB Home Run Props — June 17, 2026

Who is the best home run bet on June 17? JJ Bleday (Cincinnati Reds, LF) at GABP is the standout pure value pick — Covers project him in the 89th percentile for HR talent, GABP is the #1 park in baseball for left-handed home runs, and the wind is blowing out to right field at 17.1 mph (strongest batter tailwind of the day). Francisco Alvarez (NYM) at the same park from the right side is equally compelling: 87th percentile HR talent at the #1 park for RHB HRs with 102° heat and a platoon advantage vs Nick Lodolo.

Where do the Athletics play their home games in 2026? The Athletics play their home games at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, California in 2026 — the second of a planned three-season stay before relocating to Las Vegas in 2028. Sutter Health Park grades as the #2 park in baseball for run-scoring, with the 4th-shortest fences in the majors. Lawrence Butler was one of the team's most prominent home run hitters at the park in the 2026 home opener.

Why is Paul Goldschmidt a good home run bet today? Yahoo Sports list him as one of their top June 17 HR picks, citing Yankee Stadium's 115 HR park factor — tied for the 5th-highest in baseball since 2025. Goldschmidt bats right-handed vs left-handed starter Anthony Kay tonight, giving him the full platoon advantage. He is hitting .287/.366/.524 with a 150 wRC+ in 2026 — MVP-level production at age 38. He also hit a two-run HR in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the same White Sox, making back-to-back days in play.