MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Most Likely to Hit a Home Run on June 17, 2026
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MLB Home Run Predictions Today: 5 Players Most Likely to Go Yard on June 17
Alvarez, Bleday, Goldschmidt, Neto and Butler — park factors, heat, wind, matchup data and FanDuel HR prop odds for Wednesday's slate.
Wednesday's MLB slate features extreme heat, aggressive wind conditions, and some of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball all operating at once. Five players stand out with a combination of elite HR talent, park advantage and favourable matchup data. Here's who to target for today's home run props.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
💣 Full HR Prop Board — June 17
⭐ Pick #1: Francisco Alvarez — NYM @ CIN
Covers project Alvarez in the 87th percentile for home run talent via THE BAT X — and everything about today's matchup at Great American Ball Park lines up perfectly. Covers confirm: "GABP profiles as the #1 park in the league for RHB home runs" and the game is forecast at 102° — the hottest weather on the slate, which historically correlates with more offense and harder contact. Wind is blowing out to right field at 14.4 mph, the second-best wind condition for batters today.
Alvarez faces Nick Lodolo as a right-handed batter vs a left-handed pitcher — a platoon advantage confirmed by Covers. Baseball-Reference lists Alvarez among the prominent "In the News" breakout players of 2026. The combination of elite HR talent, the best ballpark in baseball for right-handed power, extreme heat, wind out to right, and a platoon advantage makes this the single most stacked HR prop setup on Wednesday's slate.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+
💎 Pick #2: JJ Bleday — CIN vs NYM
Covers project Bleday in the 89th percentile for home run talent via THE BAT X — and today he gets Great American Ball Park as the home side, which THE BAT ranks as the #1 park in baseball for left-handed home runs. Bleday's 37.9% fly-ball pull rate sits in the 94th percentile — one of the best in baseball at pulling fly balls toward the RF corner. Covers explicitly note GABP has "the 8th-shallowest RF fences in baseball."
The wind angle is the key edge: 17.1 mph blowing out to right field — the strongest wind boost for batters of any game on Wednesday's slate. Combine 100° heat, the #1 LHB park, 8th-shallowest RF fences, the strongest tailwind of the day, and a hitter with a 94th-percentile pull rate and 89th-percentile HR talent, and this is the best pure expected-value HR prop on Wednesday's board. MLB.com confirmed Bleday was NL Player of the Month for May 2026 — batting .270 with a .931 OPS and 11 HR after being called up from Triple-A in April.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+
⭐ Pick #3: Paul Goldschmidt — NYY vs CHW
Yahoo Sports identify Goldschmidt as one of their two explicit June 17 HR picks — and it all centres on Yankee Stadium: "playing at home should help Goldschmidt hit a home run tonight. Yankee Stadium's 115 park factor for homers since 2025 is tied for MLB's fifth-highest mark."
The platoon edge is clean and confirmed: Anthony Kay is a left-handed pitcher starting tonight for Chicago — Goldschmidt bats right-handed, giving him the full platoon advantage. Heavy.com confirm his 2026 line at .287/.366/.524 with 9 HR and a 150 wRC+ — an MVP-level production rate. He hit a two-run HR in Tuesday's 12-2 Yankees win over the same White Sox, making back-to-back opportunities realistic. At 38, Goldschmidt has rediscovered his 2022 Cardinal MVP form and at Yankee Stadium — the fifth-best HR park in baseball — this is a strong pick.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+
🎯 Pick #4: Zach Neto — LAA @ ARI
FanDuel Research confirm Neto at +520 to hit a home run on Wednesday and note his 14 HR in 70 games in 2026 — a 17.1% home run rate that ranks among the best in the American League for a shortstop. Covers confirm Neto sits in the 88th percentile for home run talent via THE BAT X.
Chase Field in Phoenix is confirmed by Covers as the third-best park in baseball for boosting right-handed hitter offensive stats. Neto bats leadoff for the Angels — giving him the most plate appearances on the team tonight. ESPN confirm his updated 2026 line at 14 HR and 33 RBI through June 17. At +520 with 17.1% HR rate, 88th percentile HR talent, and Chase Field's run-friendly environment in Arizona's afternoon heat, Neto is a strong value pick at his price.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+
🎲 Pick #5: Lawrence Butler — ATH vs PIT
Covers flag Lawrence Butler with a significant lineup upgrade for Wednesday: "Lawrence Butler is penciled in 1st in the batting order in today's game — an upgrade from his 90% rate of hitting in the bottom-half of the batting order this year." A leadoff spot means the most plate appearances on the team — a direct volume edge for any home run prop.
The park and weather conditions at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento are exceptional today. Covers confirm Sutter Health Park "grades out as the #2 field in baseball for run-scoring" and has "the 4th-shortest fences in the majors." Temperature is 100° — tied for the hottest game on the slate — and wind is blowing out to right field at 17.6 mph, the strongest tailwind for batters of any game on Wednesday. Butler opened the Athletics' 2026 season at Sutter Health Park with a three-run homer, confirming his ability to punish short fences there. The wind, heat, short porch and leadoff slot make this the most weather-boosted HR prop on the card.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+
✅ All 5 HR Picks — June 17
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: MLB Home Run Props — June 17, 2026
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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