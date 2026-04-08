MLB Player Props for Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/8/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Looking for home run props? Here are our top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Player Props for Today

If I was dreaming up a really tough K spot for Michael Lorenzen, it would be a Coors date against a low-strikeout team that also has a lot of power. That's what we have today as he hosts the Houston Astros.

This is Lorenzen's first season with the Colorado Rockies, and while it's been just two starts, it's been ugly so far as Lorenzen has surrendered three total dingers and 12 earned runs in only 7.1 innings.

This might be a long year for him, especially in his home outings, and the Astros are a brutal matchup. Not only is Houston annually one of the lowest-K teams in baseball, they're also second in wOBA in the early going, so they could knock out Lorenzen early.

Plus, with Kyle Freeland delivering a good start last night for the Rox, the Colorado bullpen is fairly rested and ready, so they can afford to have a quick hook with Lorenzen.

The St. Louis Cardinals will see an old friend this afternoon as they do battle with veteran right-hander Miles Mikolas.

JJ Wetherholt can take advantage of this matchup.

The seventh pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Wetherholt broke camp with the big-league team and is delivering on his top-prospect billing. Through his first 50 MLB plate appearances, he's put up a .346 wOBA and 43.8% fly-ball rate with a 14.0% walk rate.

The rookie has occupied the top slot in the Cards' lineup lately, and that's a boon for this market as it helps his run-scoring outlook and also puts him in a spot to see as many plate appearances as possible.

Mikolas appeared to be running on fumes last year en route to a 4.83 SIERA and 14.9% K rate. Lefties amassed a 45.8% fly-ball rate against him in 2025. Things aren't looking any better for Mikolas so far in 2026, and this Wetherholt bet is my favorite player prop of the day.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Jazz Chisholm -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

I went with Jazz Chisholm yesterday in the dinger market, and it didn't work out. I'm going back to the Jazz well today.

Chisholm and the New York Yankees have a fantastic home matchup with former Yankee Luis Severino. Since the start of 2025, Severino owns a 4.62 SIERA and 18.0% strikeout rate.

The Yanks are -113 to go over 4.5 runs, and if the Bronx Bombers have a big day, that should give Chisholm RBI and run-scoring chances.

Jazz is off to a slow start, but he's got 55 bombs over the previous two seasons and recorded a .382 wOBA at home last year while generating a .360 wOBA against righties.

Once Severino is removed from the game, Jazz will take his swings against an Athletics bullpen that currently has the second-worst xFIP (5.27) this year.

All in all, this is a good spot for Chisholm to kickstart his 2026 season.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.