Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 8

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC and ESPN

The San Antonio Spurs are slight 2.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The Knicks are up 2-0 in the series. The over/under is 216.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 216.5 -132 +112

Knicks vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (56.8%)

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 82 games this year, they have 43 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 37 times.

Spurs games this season have hit the over 43.9% of the time (36 out of 82 games with a set point total).

New York sports a better record against the spread in home games (27-13-0) than it does on the road (15-26-1).

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (47.5%) than road games (42.9%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread on the road (24-17-1) than at home (19-17-3) this season.

Spurs games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 40) than away (18 of 42) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12 points, 4.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points for the Spurs, plus 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Spurs get 18.6 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

Per game, Stephon Castle gets the Spurs 16.6 points, 5.3 boards and 7.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

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