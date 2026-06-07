Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs facing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (34-31) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-39)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | SF: (+100)

CHC: (-118) | SF: (+100) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-215) | SF: -1.5 (+176)

CHC: +1.5 (-215) | SF: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-5, 5.13 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-3, 4.50 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.50 ERA). Taillon and his team have a record of 3-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Taillon's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). When McDonald starts, the Giants have gone 4-2-0 against the spread. The Giants are 3-3 in McDonald's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.3%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

Chicago is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +100 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Giants are +176 to cover, while the Cubs are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

The Cubs-Giants game on June 7 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 21-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 63 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 24-39-0 in 63 games with a line this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've finished 15-28 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 13-20 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (39.4%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-28-4).

The Giants have gone 27-37-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner is batting .246 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .329 while slugging .348.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 129th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .259 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .419 with three doubles, five home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Ian Happ has 53 hits and is batting .231 this season.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .247 with 43 walks and 27 runs scored.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .434. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Arraez brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBIs.

Casey Schmitt's 65 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .324 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Willy Adames is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

6/6/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2025: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-3 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/26/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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