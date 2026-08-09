MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 9
Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 9, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 115 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 87 games
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 105 games