Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 9

Will Shohei Ohtani or Andy Pages go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 9, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 106 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners