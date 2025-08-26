Chigoziem Okonkwo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Chigoziem Okonkwo is the 24th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 61.6 fantasy points a year ago (25th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tennessee Titans player, see below.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Okonkwo's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|61.6
|229
|24
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|56.0
|199
|22
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2024 Game-by-Game
Okonkwo picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7.5
|2
|2
|15
|1
|Week 2
|Jets
|1.6
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|1.5
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|0.5
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|0.6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|5.0
|4
|4
|50
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|-0.6
|5
|2
|14
|0
Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Other Titans Receivers
The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Okonkwo's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|70
|52
|479
|2
|5
|Calvin Ridley
|120
|64
|1017
|4
|7
|Tyler Lockett
|74
|49
|600
|2
|9
|Van Jefferson
|40
|24
|276
|2
|8
