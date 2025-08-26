Chigoziem Okonkwo 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Chigoziem Okonkwo is the 24th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after posting 61.6 fantasy points a year ago (25th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tennessee Titans player, see below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Okonkwo's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 61.6 229 24 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 56.0 199 22

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2024 Game-by-Game

Okonkwo picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 Jets 1.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 Packers 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 0.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 Colts 0.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 5.0 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions -0.6 5 2 14 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time. Below is a glance at how Okonkwo's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chigoziem Okonkwo 70 52 479 2 5 Calvin Ridley 120 64 1017 4 7 Tyler Lockett 74 49 600 2 9 Van Jefferson 40 24 276 2 8

Want more data and analysis on Chigoziem Okonkwo? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.