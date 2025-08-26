Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 4:20 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the San Diego Padres.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (71-61) vs. San Diego Padres (74-58)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SDPA

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | SD: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)

SEA: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-7, 3.57 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 6-11, 4.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (8-7) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (6-11) will get the nod for the Padres. Castillo and his team are 11-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-8. The Padres have a 12-14-0 record against the spread in Cease's starts. The Padres have a 2-5 record in Cease's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (50.2%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -112 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Mariners are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

The Mariners-Padres contest on Aug. 26 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 50, or 57.5%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 50 times in 85 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 127 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 54-73-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 49.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-30).

San Diego has a record of 28-29 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (49.1%).

In the 130 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-71-3).

The Padres have gone 73-57-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 120 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .247 with 69 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Josh Naylor is hitting .284 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified batters, he is 26th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Naylor heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.457) powered by 53 extra-base hits.

Rodriguez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .234 with a .306 OBP and 98 RBI for Seattle this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. a has .372 on-base percentage to pace the Padres. He's batting .263 while slugging .433.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Manny Machado has racked up 147 hits while slugging .475. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average is 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 39th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has racked up a team-high .393 slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .262 with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

8/25/2025: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

