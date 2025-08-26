Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Athletics in MLB action on Tuesday.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (78-54) vs. Athletics (60-72)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and FDSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

DET: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

DET: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 11 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 9-10, 5.09 ERA vs Osvaldo Bido (Athletics) - 2-4, 5.37 ERA

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (9-10) for the Tigers and Osvaldo Bido (2-4) for the Athletics. Morton's team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Morton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-6. When Bido starts, the Athletics are 3-6-0 against the spread. The Athletics are 1-3 in Bido's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +108 to cover, while the Athletics are -128 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Tigers-Athletics contest on Aug. 26 has been given an over/under of 11 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 55 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 39 times in 57 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 126 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 62-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-56).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 20-40 (33.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-60-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 69-62-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 111 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .400.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.

Torres has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, six walks and two RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .243 with 25 doubles, 28 home runs and 57 walks, while slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 115th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .512.

Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Zach McKinstry is batting .266 with a .342 OBP and 42 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two triples, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .492 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 48th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 46th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Nick Kurtz has 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 50 walks while batting .306.

Shea Langeliers' 100 hits lead his team.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

