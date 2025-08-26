Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (76-55) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-68)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MARQ

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | SF: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 12-6, 2.61 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 1-10, 4.64 ERA

The probable starters are Matthew Boyd (12-6) for the Cubs and Justin Verlander (1-10) for the Giants. When Boyd starts, his team is 10-14-0 against the spread this season. Boyd's team has been victorious in 61.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-7. The Giants have gone 5-17-0 ATS in Verlander's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Verlander's starts this season, and they went 2-8 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.5%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Cubs, San Francisco is the underdog at +120, and Chicago is -142 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Giants are -146 to cover, and the Cubs are +122.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

The Cubs-Giants game on Aug. 26 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (65.5%) in those contests.

This year Chicago has won 39 of 56 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 127 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 60-67-0 in 127 games with a line this season.

The Giants are 23-28 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

San Francisco is 10-12 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times this season for a 60-64-6 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 56-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

He is 64th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Tucker has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 125 hits. He is batting .254 this season and has 65 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 91st, his on-base percentage 143rd, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Nico Hoerner has hit four homers with a team-high .373 SLG this season.

Hoerner heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Suzuki has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 123 hits with a .373 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics. He's batting .252 and slugging .462.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 52nd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .225 with 18 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Heliot Ramos leads his team with a .398 slugging percentage.

Cubs vs Giants Head to Head

5/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2025: 14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

14-5 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/5/2025: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/27/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/26/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/25/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/24/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/18/2024: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/17/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!