Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (75-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSOH

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-188) | CIN: (+158)

LAD: (-188) | CIN: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | CIN: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | CIN: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 8-2, 3.13 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 10-9, 4.59 ERA

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (8-2) for the Dodgers and Nick Martinez (10-9) for the Reds. When Kershaw starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Kershaw's team has a record of 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have a 12-13-0 ATS record in Martínez's 25 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 6-9 in Martínez's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.8%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Dodgers, Cincinnati is the underdog at +158, and Los Angeles is -188 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +112 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -134.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Reds on Aug. 26 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 66, or 57.9%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 29 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 130 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 54-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds are 35-35 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Reds have played in 125 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-71-5).

The Reds have covered 53.6% of their games this season, going 67-58-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.615) and total hits (139) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .250 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 97th, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 134th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .302 with a .501 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Andy Pages has 23 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Pages has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 140 hits with a .454 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 40th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl's .362 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .374.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 137th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .234 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Austin Hays has 13 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks while batting .265.

Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head

8/25/2025: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/17/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

