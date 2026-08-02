Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 2

Will Hunter Goodman or Salvador Pérez go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 101 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 101 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) John Rave (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Athletics