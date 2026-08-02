MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 2
Will Hunter Goodman or Salvador Pérez go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 101 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- John Rave (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- TJ Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels
- Zach Neto (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Jase Bowen (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 75 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Athletics
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Max Clark (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Tommy White (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Brian Serven (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jonathan Ornelas (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game