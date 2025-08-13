Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 13

Will Matt Chapman or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 83 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers