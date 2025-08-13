MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 13
Will Matt Chapman or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 117 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 83 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 113 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Christian Walker (Astros): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 115 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 110 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 100 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)