Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 1

Will Manny Machado or Ramon Laureano hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres

Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 107 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 103 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 77 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 77 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 107 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 107 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 107 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 107 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 15% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 88 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 88 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) MJ Melendez (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Zack Short (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 107 games (has homered in 32.7% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 107 games (has homered in 32.7% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 104 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 104 games (has homered in 24% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 104 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Josh Lowe (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 76 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Matt Thaiss (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Matt Olson (Braves): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 106 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games) Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 98 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 98 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 88 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 73 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Eric Haase (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Alan Roden (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Mickey Gasper (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 96 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jose Miranda (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 100 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR

+800 to hit a HR Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 69 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 91 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 91 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 70 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 70 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 79 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Luis Urias (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tristin English (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Austin Wynns (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 107 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Michael Busch (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 108 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 110 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 84 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 84 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 102 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andrew Heaney (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 102 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies