Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 8

Will Corbin Carroll or Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 91 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 85 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 85 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 89 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 89 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 67 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 67 games Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 81 games

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants