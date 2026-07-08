Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Giants Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (42-49) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNET

Blue Jays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | SF: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 2.79 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-6, 3.66 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (5-6, 3.66 ERA). Cease's team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cease's team has won 64.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-5). When Webb starts, the Giants have gone 6-9-0 against the spread. The Giants are 1-3 in Webb's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.4%)

Blue Jays vs Giants Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Giants moneyline has Toronto as a -116 favorite, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Giants are -182 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +150.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Giants on July 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 25 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 42-48-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 21 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.2%).

San Francisco has a 19-26 record (winning 42.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-40-6).

The Giants have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 38-49-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .263 with 39 walks and 46 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .346.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has hit seven homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Clement brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double and an RBI.

Kazuma Okamoto has 75 hits and is batting .235 this season.

Daulton Varsho has been key for Toronto with 64 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-high OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.459). He's batting .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .315 with 20 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Casey Schmitt has collected 91 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .246.

Blue Jays vs Giants Head to Head

7/6/2026: 10-1 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 8-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/19/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/11/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 10-6 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-6 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/9/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2023: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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