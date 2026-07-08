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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 8

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jose Cabrera surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

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