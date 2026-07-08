Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 8

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jose Cabrera surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +100) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Shane McClanahan (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants