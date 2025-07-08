Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 8

Will Elly De La Cruz or Agustin Ramirez hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 91 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 91 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 73 games Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 73 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Chad Stevens (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 91 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 91 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 68 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 88 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 88 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 90 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 90 games (has homered in 30% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 65 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 90 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 90 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 58 games Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 89 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 89 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 63 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 86 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 86 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ty France (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

Juan Soto (Mets): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jesse Winker (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 78 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 78 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Athletics

Austin Riley (Braves): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 78 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 78 games Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Brandon Lowe (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers