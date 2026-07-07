Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 7

Will Jake Bauers or Jordan Walker go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jake Bauers (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 85 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 85 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Junior Perez (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 75 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 75 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Cooper Ingle (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 91 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 91 games (has homered in 27.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 91 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 79 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 84 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 84 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Josh Lowe (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Cameron Cauley (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Athletics at Detroit Tigers

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Josh Kuroda-Grauer (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles