Argentina vs Egypt Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Today For Lionel Messi World Cup

⚡ MESSI HAS SCORED IN EVERY MATCH THIS TOURNAMENT — 7 GOALS FROM JUST 4 GAMES OFF AN EXPECTED-GOALS TOTAL OF 3.82 · A GOAL TOMORROW MAKES HIM ONLY THE SIXTH PLAYER EVER TO SCORE IN HIS TEAM'S FIRST FIVE GAMES OF A WORLD CUP · THE TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT LEADER AND ITS SINGLE SHORTEST GOALSCORER PRICE, FAVORED AT -140 · KICKOFF 12PM ET TOMORROW

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX Argentina -750 to advance · Egypt's first-ever World Cup knockout appearance → QF vs SUI/COL

📖 The Case For Messi Tomorrow

The numbers here are genuinely remarkable. Messi has scored in all four of Argentina's matches this tournament, racking up 7 goals from an expected-goals total of just 3.82 — a dramatic overperformance that speaks to finishing quality few players in history have matched at 39 years old. A goal tomorrow would make him just the sixth player ever to score in his team's first five games of a single World Cup, a genuinely rare piece of history. Egypt's defense, while organized, has conceded in three of their four matches this tournament, and their attention will be split trying to contain both Messi and Argentina's supporting cast of Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez.

⚖️ The Case Against

Egypt's entire game plan will likely be built around denying Messi space, with numbers behind the ball and a compact defensive shape similar to what troubled Argentina in patches against Cabo Verde. At 39, workload management is a real factor across a demanding tournament, and if Argentina take control early and comfortably, there's a non-trivial chance Scaloni manages his minutes with an eye on the quarterfinal. His overperformance relative to expected goals, while a testament to his quality, is also statistically the kind of hot streak that occasionally cools off.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Egypt Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -140 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -155 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -260 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -300 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +210 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +380 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +350 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot, but he's done it before +1800 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +120 1+ Shots on Target Near-certainty given his central role -1100 2+ Shots on Target Reflects his consistent shot volume -230 3+ Shots on Target A realistic volume-based stretch goal +135 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By A Perfect Record Messi — Anytime Goalscorer -140 $14→$10 profit Scored in every single match this tournament, and now favored outright to make it five straight — a genuinely rare piece of World Cup history within reach. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board Messi — To Score or Assist -260 $26→$10 profit Even accounting for the small chance Scaloni manages his minutes, Messi's overall involvement in Argentina's attack — whether finishing or creating — is about as close to a lock as this board offers. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Messi — First Goalscorer +210 $10→$31 A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if Argentina break through early, as they've done repeatedly this tournament, Messi remains the most likely author of the opener. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Milestone Bet Messi — To Score 2 or More Goals +380 $10→$48 Against a limited Egyptian defense in a match Argentina should control for long stretches, a multi-goal outing is a genuinely live scenario given how far he's outperformed his own xG all tournament.

📊 Where Messi Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Messi's -140 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the match — the next closest names, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, are tied all the way back at +125, more than 260 points behind. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite across the entire Round of 16, a direct reflection of how completely Argentina's attack runs through him right now.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Messi to score or assist + Messi 2+ shots on target + Argentina to advance Three legs that all describe Argentina's talisman being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Egypt · Tomorrow · 12PM ET Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -140 · To Score or Assist -260 · First Goalscorer +210

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer -140 (90 min) / -155 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -260 (90 min) / -300 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +210 · to score 2+ goals +380 (90 min) / +350 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +1800 · anytime assist +120 · 1+ shots on target -1100 · 2+ shots on target -230 · 3+ shots on target +135 · Messi has scored in every match this tournament — 7 goals in 4 games off an expected-goals total of 3.82 · A goal tomorrow would make him just the sixth player ever to score in his team's first five games of a single World Cup · The tournament's Golden Boot leader and the shortest individual goalscorer price of the entire Round of 16 · Argentina -750 to advance · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER