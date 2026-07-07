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Argentina vs Egypt Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Today For Lionel Messi World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Egypt Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Today For Lionel Messi World Cup
Argentina vs Egypt: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets Tomorrow | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · MESSI PROP WATCH · TOMORROW · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Argentina vs Egypt · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7 · Kickoff 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX

Argentina vs Egypt: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets

Full Messi prop board · Chasing history · All odds FanDuel

Messi Anytime -140 · To Score or Assist -260 · First Goalscorer +210
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ MESSI HAS SCORED IN EVERY MATCH THIS TOURNAMENT — 7 GOALS FROM JUST 4 GAMES OFF AN EXPECTED-GOALS TOTAL OF 3.82 · A GOAL TOMORROW MAKES HIM ONLY THE SIXTH PLAYER EVER TO SCORE IN HIS TEAM'S FIRST FIVE GAMES OF A WORLD CUP · THE TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT LEADER AND ITS SINGLE SHORTEST GOALSCORER PRICE, FAVORED AT -140 · KICKOFF 12PM ET TOMORROW
Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 12PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
Argentina -750 to advance · Egypt's first-ever World Cup knockout appearance
→ QF vs SUI/COL

📖 The Case For Messi Tomorrow

The numbers here are genuinely remarkable. Messi has scored in all four of Argentina's matches this tournament, racking up 7 goals from an expected-goals total of just 3.82 — a dramatic overperformance that speaks to finishing quality few players in history have matched at 39 years old. A goal tomorrow would make him just the sixth player ever to score in his team's first five games of a single World Cup, a genuinely rare piece of history. Egypt's defense, while organized, has conceded in three of their four matches this tournament, and their attention will be split trying to contain both Messi and Argentina's supporting cast of Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez.

⚖️ The Case Against

Egypt's entire game plan will likely be built around denying Messi space, with numbers behind the ball and a compact defensive shape similar to what troubled Argentina in patches against Cabo Verde. At 39, workload management is a real factor across a demanding tournament, and if Argentina take control early and comfortably, there's a non-trivial chance Scaloni manages his minutes with an eye on the quarterfinal. His overperformance relative to expected goals, while a testament to his quality, is also statistically the kind of hot streak that occasionally cools off.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Egypt
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
-140
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-155
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
-260
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-300
First Goalscorer
Single-winner market, bigger payout
+210
To Score 2 or More Goals
90 min + stoppage only
+380
To Score 2+ — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+350
To Score a Hat-Trick
A genuine longshot, but he's done it before
+1800
Anytime Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+120
1+ Shots on Target
Near-certainty given his central role
-1100
2+ Shots on Target
Reflects his consistent shot volume
-230
3+ Shots on Target
A realistic volume-based stretch goal
+135
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By A Perfect Record
Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
-140
$14→$10 profit

Scored in every single match this tournament, and now favored outright to make it five straight — a genuinely rare piece of World Cup history within reach.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safest Bet On The Board
Messi — To Score or Assist
-260
$26→$10 profit

Even accounting for the small chance Scaloni manages his minutes, Messi's overall involvement in Argentina's attack — whether finishing or creating — is about as close to a lock as this board offers.

⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout
Messi — First Goalscorer
+210
$10→$31

A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if Argentina break through early, as they've done repeatedly this tournament, Messi remains the most likely author of the opener.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Milestone Bet
Messi — To Score 2 or More Goals
+380
$10→$48

Against a limited Egyptian defense in a match Argentina should control for long stretches, a multi-goal outing is a genuinely live scenario given how far he's outperformed his own xG all tournament.

📊 Where Messi Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats

Messi's -140 anytime price is comfortably the shortest in the match — the next closest names, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez, are tied all the way back at +125, more than 260 points behind. That gap is one of the largest of any individual favorite across the entire Round of 16, a direct reflection of how completely Argentina's attack runs through him right now.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Messi to score or assist + Messi 2+ shots on target + Argentina to advance
Three legs that all describe Argentina's talisman being heavily involved in a routine, dominant win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Egypt · Tomorrow · 12PM ET
Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime -140 · To Score or Assist -260 · First Goalscorer +210
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer -140 (90 min) / -155 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -260 (90 min) / -300 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +210 · to score 2+ goals +380 (90 min) / +350 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +1800 · anytime assist +120 · 1+ shots on target -1100 · 2+ shots on target -230 · 3+ shots on target +135 · Messi has scored in every match this tournament — 7 goals in 4 games off an expected-goals total of 3.82 · A goal tomorrow would make him just the sixth player ever to score in his team's first five games of a single World Cup · The tournament's Golden Boot leader and the shortest individual goalscorer price of the entire Round of 16 · Argentina -750 to advance · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best Lionel Messi prop bets for his World Cup match vs Egypt. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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