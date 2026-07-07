Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 7
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.47%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 41.53%
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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Orioles (42-49), Cubs (50-40)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.24%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.76%
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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Tigers (40-50), Athletics (41-49)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.02%
- Athletics Win Probability: 35.98%
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Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Hurston Waldrep
- Records: Pirates (46-45), Braves (52-36)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -188
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 65.38%
- Braves Win Probability: 34.62%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: TBS and RAYS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren
- Records: Rays (52-36), Yankees (50-40)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.37%
- Yankees Win Probability: 44.63%
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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Marlins (49-42), Mariners (47-44)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.26%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.74%
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Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Nationals (46-45), Astros (45-47)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 61.33%
- Astros Win Probability: 38.67%
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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Mets (37-53), Royals (37-54)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -152
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.25%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.75%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Reds (41-48), Phillies (50-41)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.07%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.93%
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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Twins (44-47), Guardians (47-44)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -122
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.84%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.16%
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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: White Sox (47-42), Red Sox (40-48)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.65%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.35%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.95%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 48.05%
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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. José Soriano
- Records: Rangers (45-45), Angels (36-55)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.85%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.15%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Padres (44-45), Diamondbacks (44-45)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.37%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.63%
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Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs.
- Records: Giants (37-52), Blue Jays (42-48)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.60%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.40%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Dodgers (59-32), Rockies (37-54)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 73.00%
- Rockies Win Probability: 27.00%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.