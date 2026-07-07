Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 7

In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB slate on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: vs. Jacob Misiorowski

vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33)

Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.47%

58.47% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.53%

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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MARQ

MASN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Matthew Boyd

Shane Baz vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Orioles (42-49), Cubs (50-40)

Orioles (42-49), Cubs (50-40) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.24%

57.24% Orioles Win Probability: 42.76%

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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA

DSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. J.T. Ginn

Tarik Skubal vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Tigers (40-50), Athletics (41-49)

Tigers (40-50), Athletics (41-49) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.02%

64.02% Athletics Win Probability: 35.98%

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Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn

SportsNet PT and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Hurston Waldrep

Paul Skenes vs. Hurston Waldrep Records: Pirates (46-45), Braves (52-36)

Pirates (46-45), Braves (52-36) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Braves Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 65.38%

65.38% Braves Win Probability: 34.62%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: TBS and RAYS and YES

TBS and RAYS and YES Probable Pitchers: vs. Will Warren

vs. Will Warren Records: Rays (52-36), Yankees (50-40)

Rays (52-36), Yankees (50-40) Rays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.37%

55.37% Yankees Win Probability: 44.63%

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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM

MIAM and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer vs. Bryan Woo

Max Meyer vs. Bryan Woo Records: Marlins (49-42), Mariners (47-44)

Marlins (49-42), Mariners (47-44) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.26%

51.26% Mariners Win Probability: 48.74%

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Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SCHN

NATS and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Tatsuya Imai

Andrew Alvarez vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Nationals (46-45), Astros (45-47)

Nationals (46-45), Astros (45-47) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 61.33%

61.33% Astros Win Probability: 38.67%

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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and ROYL

SNY and ROYL Probable Pitchers: vs. Seth Lugo

vs. Seth Lugo Records: Mets (37-53), Royals (37-54)

Mets (37-53), Royals (37-54) Mets Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Royals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.25%

50.25% Royals Win Probability: 49.75%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-PH

CINR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Zack Wheeler

Andrew Abbott vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Reds (41-48), Phillies (50-41)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.07%

60.07% Reds Win Probability: 39.93%

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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Joey Cantillo

Taj Bradley vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Twins (44-47), Guardians (47-44)

Twins (44-47), Guardians (47-44) Twins Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.84%

55.84% Guardians Win Probability: 44.16%

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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NESN

CHSN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Payton Tolle

Noah Schultz vs. Payton Tolle Records: White Sox (47-42), Red Sox (40-48)

White Sox (47-42), Red Sox (40-48) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.65%

52.65% White Sox Win Probability: 47.35%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.95%

51.95% Cardinals Win Probability: 48.05%

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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ABTV

RSN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. José Soriano

Jacob deGrom vs. José Soriano Records: Rangers (45-45), Angels (36-55)

Rangers (45-45), Angels (36-55) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Angels Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.85%

59.85% Angels Win Probability: 40.15%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: vs. Zac Gallen

vs. Zac Gallen Records: Padres (44-45), Diamondbacks (44-45)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.37%

53.37% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.63%

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Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET

NBCS-BA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs.

Trevor McDonald vs. Records: Giants (37-52), Blue Jays (42-48)

Giants (37-52), Blue Jays (42-48) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.60%

64.60% Blue Jays Win Probability: 35.40%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski vs. Michael Lorenzen

Justin Wrobleski vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Dodgers (59-32), Rockies (37-54)

Dodgers (59-32), Rockies (37-54) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 73.00%

73.00% Rockies Win Probability: 27.00%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.