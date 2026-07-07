Argentina vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16
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Argentina vs Egypt: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Messi's Historic Form · Best Bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Argentina nearly suffered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in the Round of 32, needing a 111th-minute own goal to beat debutants Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time, having led at half-time before twice being pegged back. That result papers over what's otherwise been a dominant tournament: three straight wins to open Group K (Algeria, Jordan, Austria) before a 1-1 draw with Cabo Verde in the finale. Lionel Scaloni's side is chasing a genuinely historic feat — becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the World Cup — and at the center of it all is Lionel Messi, who has scored in every match this tournament and sits on 7 goals from an expected-goals total of just 3.82, a remarkable overperformance even by his standards.
Egypt are already writing the biggest chapter in their national team's history. Hossam Hassan's side reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1934, then claimed their first-ever World Cup win via a penalty shootout over Australia after a 1-1 draw through extra time. Mohamed Salah has created more chances (16) than anyone else remaining in the tournament, and Egypt's squad — heavily built around Al Ahly players, supplemented by Salah, Omar Marmoush (Man City) and a handful of others based in Europe — has real quality in spots, even if the depth beyond the first XI can't match Argentina's.
History offers almost nothing to go on here — these nations have met just once, a 2008 friendly Argentina won 2-0. What matters far more is the current gap in overall squad quality and depth, which is significant. Still, Cabo Verde's performance in the last round is a reminder that Argentina's defense has real vulnerabilities that a well-organized, motivated underdog can exploit, at least for stretches.
📋 Predicted Lineups
Scaloni's system is built entirely around Messi — a real strength when he's on song, but per multiple analysts it can leave Álvarez and Lautaro somewhat "dimmer" in games where the team funnels everything through him. Egypt's best chance is likely to sit compact and target Argentina's wide areas exactly as Cabo Verde did.
Egypt's own route to a chance runs through Salah dropping deep to link with Ashour and Marmoush pushing off the last defender — the same profile of counter-attacking threat that's given Argentina trouble in patches this tournament.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -290 / Draw +370 / Egypt +950 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -300 / Draw +380 / Egypt +850 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -750 / Egypt +510 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi -140, Alvarez +125, Lautaro +125, Almada +310, E.Fernandez +350, Salah +490, Mac Allister +490, Marmoush +600 · To Score or Assist: Messi -260, Alvarez -145, Lautaro -125, Almada +135, E.Fernandez +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1100, Alvarez -390, Lautaro -260, E.Fernandez -120, Almada -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +210, Alvarez +360, Lautaro +360, Almada +850, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +450, Draw 0-0 +1000, Egypt 0-1 +1800, Argentina 2-0 +470, Draw 1-1 +850, Egypt 0-2 +6000, Argentina 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +2700, Egypt 1-2 +3000, Argentina 3-0 +750 · Correct Score Combos: Argentina to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +115, Argentina to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +390, Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +430 · BTTS Yes +146 / No -186 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · O/U 2.5: +104 / -128 · O/U 3.5: +270 / -355 · No injuries or suspensions reported for either team · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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