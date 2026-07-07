Argentina vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16

⚡ KEY LINES: ARG -290 ML (90 MIN) · -750 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -186 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -128 · CORRECT SCORE 2-0 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +470, JUST AHEAD OF 1-0 AT +450 · GROUPED BET "ARGENTINA TO WIN 1-0, 2-0 OR 3-0" AT +115 · MESSI ANYTIME -140, SCORED IN EVERY MATCH THIS TOURNAMENT WITH 7 GOALS · EGYPT MAKING THEIR FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP KNOCKOUT APPEARANCE SINCE 1934

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇪🇬 Egypt Messi: 7 Goals, Golden Boot Leader Egypt's Best-Ever WC Run FD Moneyline (90 min) ARG -290 EGY +950 · Draw +370 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ARG -750 · EGY +510 FD ODDS: BTTS No -186 U2.5 -128 U1.5 -310 O3.5 +270

Bracket Path Winner plays the Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal (Kansas City) → QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

Argentina nearly suffered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in the Round of 32, needing a 111th-minute own goal to beat debutants Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time, having led at half-time before twice being pegged back. That result papers over what's otherwise been a dominant tournament: three straight wins to open Group K (Algeria, Jordan, Austria) before a 1-1 draw with Cabo Verde in the finale. Lionel Scaloni's side is chasing a genuinely historic feat — becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the World Cup — and at the center of it all is Lionel Messi, who has scored in every match this tournament and sits on 7 goals from an expected-goals total of just 3.82, a remarkable overperformance even by his standards.

Egypt are already writing the biggest chapter in their national team's history. Hossam Hassan's side reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1934, then claimed their first-ever World Cup win via a penalty shootout over Australia after a 1-1 draw through extra time. Mohamed Salah has created more chances (16) than anyone else remaining in the tournament, and Egypt's squad — heavily built around Al Ahly players, supplemented by Salah, Omar Marmoush (Man City) and a handful of others based in Europe — has real quality in spots, even if the depth beyond the first XI can't match Argentina's.

History offers almost nothing to go on here — these nations have met just once, a 2008 friendly Argentina won 2-0. What matters far more is the current gap in overall squad quality and depth, which is significant. Still, Cabo Verde's performance in the last round is a reminder that Argentina's defense has real vulnerabilities that a well-organized, motivated underdog can exploit, at least for stretches.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-3-3 GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico MID Rodrigo De Paul · Alexis Mac Allister · Enzo Fernández ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Lautaro Martínez · Thiago Almada Julián Álvarez a genuine alternate to Almada · Full squad available 🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1 GK Mostafa Shobeir DEF Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim · Karim Hafez MID Hamdy Fathy · Marwan Attia ATT Mostafa Zico · Emam Ashour · Mohamed Salah ⭐ (captain) LONE ST Omar Marmoush No injuries or suspensions reported

🎯 Tactical Preview Scaloni's system is built entirely around Messi — a real strength when he's on song, but per multiple analysts it can leave Álvarez and Lautaro somewhat "dimmer" in games where the team funnels everything through him. Egypt's best chance is likely to sit compact and target Argentina's wide areas exactly as Cabo Verde did. Egypt's own route to a chance runs through Salah dropping deep to link with Ashour and Marmoush pushing off the last defender — the same profile of counter-attacking threat that's given Argentina trouble in patches this tournament.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form All-time meetings (1, a 2008 friendly) Argentina won 2-0 Messi's tournament goals (xG: 3.82) 7 in 4 games, Golden Boot leader Salah's chances created this tournament 16, most of any player remaining Egypt's WC knockout history before this run Never past the group stage Argentina record in WC matches past 90 min 10 wins in their last 12 Argentina's title defense bid First since Brazil (1962) if completed

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Argentina To Advance The defending champions against a clear underdog with limited squad depth · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -750 $75→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in every match this tournament and dramatically outperforming his own expected goals — the clearest single bet on this entire board -140 $14→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Egypt's Deep, Defensive Approach Both Teams to Score — No Egypt's limited attacking depth beyond Salah, against an Argentina defense that should have less to worry about here than it did against Cabo Verde -186 $18.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Cagey Knockout Affair Under 2.5 Total Goals Egypt's disciplined defensive setup and their proven ability to grind out low-scoring results (four of their five matches settled by penalties or extra time) point to a controlled scoreline -128 $12.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Grouped Value Bet Argentina to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Captures the most likely range of outcomes in one bet — a clean, controlled Argentina win by any of the three most probable clean-sheet margins +115 $10→$11.50

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Argentina to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Lionel Messi anytime goal Builds on Argentina's overwhelming favorite status, Egypt's limited attacking depth, and Messi's central role in almost everything Argentina do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Egypt · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow Argentina 2–0 Egypt Messi extends his remarkable tournament scoring streak, Argentina's class ultimately tells clearly against a proud but overmatched Egyptian side, and the defending champions advance in relative control. Confidence HIGH The class gap here is real and significant, and Argentina's overall quality and depth should tell over 90 minutes even accounting for the genuine defensive lapses that nearly cost them against Cabo Verde. Egypt's ceiling this tournament has already exceeded every reasonable expectation — reaching the quarterfinals would be a step too far against this level of opponent.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Egypt · Tomorrow · 12PM ET · FOX Bet Argentina vs Egypt on FanDuel Messi anytime -140 · BTTS No -186 · Argentina to advance -750

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -290 / Draw +370 / Egypt +950 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -300 / Draw +380 / Egypt +850 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -750 / Egypt +510 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi -140, Alvarez +125, Lautaro +125, Almada +310, E.Fernandez +350, Salah +490, Mac Allister +490, Marmoush +600 · To Score or Assist: Messi -260, Alvarez -145, Lautaro -125, Almada +135, E.Fernandez +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1100, Alvarez -390, Lautaro -260, E.Fernandez -120, Almada -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +210, Alvarez +360, Lautaro +360, Almada +850, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +450, Draw 0-0 +1000, Egypt 0-1 +1800, Argentina 2-0 +470, Draw 1-1 +850, Egypt 0-2 +6000, Argentina 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +2700, Egypt 1-2 +3000, Argentina 3-0 +750 · Correct Score Combos: Argentina to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +115, Argentina to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +390, Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +430 · BTTS Yes +146 / No -186 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · O/U 2.5: +104 / -128 · O/U 3.5: +270 / -355 · No injuries or suspensions reported for either team · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER