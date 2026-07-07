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Argentina vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16
Argentina vs Egypt: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7 · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta, GA · FOX

Argentina vs Egypt: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Messi's Historic Form · Best Bets · FanDuel odds

ARG -750 To Advance · Messi Anytime -140 · Egypt's First-Ever R16 Appearance
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: ARG -290 ML (90 MIN) · -750 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -186 · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -128 · CORRECT SCORE 2-0 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +470, JUST AHEAD OF 1-0 AT +450 · GROUPED BET "ARGENTINA TO WIN 1-0, 2-0 OR 3-0" AT +115 · MESSI ANYTIME -140, SCORED IN EVERY MATCH THIS TOURNAMENT WITH 7 GOALS · EGYPT MAKING THEIR FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP KNOCKOUT APPEARANCE SINCE 1934
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 12:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
🇦🇷 Argentina
vs 🇪🇬 Egypt
Messi: 7 Goals, Golden Boot Leader Egypt's Best-Ever WC Run
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ARG -290
EGY +950 · Draw +370
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ARG -750 · EGY +510
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -186
U2.5 -128
U1.5 -310
O3.5 +270
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal (Kansas City)
→ QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

Argentina nearly suffered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in the Round of 32, needing a 111th-minute own goal to beat debutants Cabo Verde 3-2 after extra time, having led at half-time before twice being pegged back. That result papers over what's otherwise been a dominant tournament: three straight wins to open Group K (Algeria, Jordan, Austria) before a 1-1 draw with Cabo Verde in the finale. Lionel Scaloni's side is chasing a genuinely historic feat — becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the World Cup — and at the center of it all is Lionel Messi, who has scored in every match this tournament and sits on 7 goals from an expected-goals total of just 3.82, a remarkable overperformance even by his standards.

Egypt are already writing the biggest chapter in their national team's history. Hossam Hassan's side reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1934, then claimed their first-ever World Cup win via a penalty shootout over Australia after a 1-1 draw through extra time. Mohamed Salah has created more chances (16) than anyone else remaining in the tournament, and Egypt's squad — heavily built around Al Ahly players, supplemented by Salah, Omar Marmoush (Man City) and a handful of others based in Europe — has real quality in spots, even if the depth beyond the first XI can't match Argentina's.

History offers almost nothing to go on here — these nations have met just once, a 2008 friendly Argentina won 2-0. What matters far more is the current gap in overall squad quality and depth, which is significant. Still, Cabo Verde's performance in the last round is a reminder that Argentina's defense has real vulnerabilities that a well-organized, motivated underdog can exploit, at least for stretches.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-3-3
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Alexis Mac Allister · Enzo Fernández
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Lautaro Martínez · Thiago Almada
Julián Álvarez a genuine alternate to Almada · Full squad available
🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mostafa Shobeir
DEF
Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim · Karim Hafez
MID
Hamdy Fathy · Marwan Attia
ATT
Mostafa Zico · Emam Ashour · Mohamed Salah ⭐ (captain)
LONE ST
Omar Marmoush
No injuries or suspensions reported
🎯 Tactical Preview

Scaloni's system is built entirely around Messi — a real strength when he's on song, but per multiple analysts it can leave Álvarez and Lautaro somewhat "dimmer" in games where the team funnels everything through him. Egypt's best chance is likely to sit compact and target Argentina's wide areas exactly as Cabo Verde did.

Egypt's own route to a chance runs through Salah dropping deep to link with Ashour and Marmoush pushing off the last defender — the same profile of counter-attacking threat that's given Argentina trouble in patches this tournament.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form
All-time meetings (1, a 2008 friendly)
Argentina won 2-0
Messi's tournament goals (xG: 3.82)
7 in 4 games, Golden Boot leader
Salah's chances created this tournament
16, most of any player remaining
Egypt's WC knockout history before this run
Never past the group stage
Argentina record in WC matches past 90 min
10 wins in their last 12
Argentina's title defense bid
First since Brazil (1962) if completed

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Argentina To Advance
The defending champions against a clear underdog with limited squad depth · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-750
$75→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored in every match this tournament and dramatically outperforming his own expected goals — the clearest single bet on this entire board
-140
$14→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Egypt's Deep, Defensive Approach
Both Teams to Score — No
Egypt's limited attacking depth beyond Salah, against an Argentina defense that should have less to worry about here than it did against Cabo Verde
-186
$18.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Cagey Knockout Affair
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Egypt's disciplined defensive setup and their proven ability to grind out low-scoring results (four of their five matches settled by penalties or extra time) point to a controlled scoreline
-128
$12.80→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Grouped Value Bet
Argentina to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
Captures the most likely range of outcomes in one bet — a clean, controlled Argentina win by any of the three most probable clean-sheet margins
+115
$10→$11.50
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Argentina to advance + Both Teams to Score No + Lionel Messi anytime goal
Builds on Argentina's overwhelming favorite status, Egypt's limited attacking depth, and Messi's central role in almost everything Argentina do well. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Egypt · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow
Argentina 2–0 Egypt
Messi extends his remarkable tournament scoring streak, Argentina's class ultimately tells clearly against a proud but overmatched Egyptian side, and the defending champions advance in relative control.
Confidence
HIGH
The class gap here is real and significant, and Argentina's overall quality and depth should tell over 90 minutes even accounting for the genuine defensive lapses that nearly cost them against Cabo Verde. Egypt's ceiling this tournament has already exceeded every reasonable expectation — reaching the quarterfinals would be a step too far against this level of opponent.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Egypt · Tomorrow · 12PM ET · FOX
Bet Argentina vs Egypt on FanDuel
Messi anytime -140 · BTTS No -186 · Argentina to advance -750
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -290 / Draw +370 / Egypt +950 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -300 / Draw +380 / Egypt +850 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -750 / Egypt +510 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Messi -140, Alvarez +125, Lautaro +125, Almada +310, E.Fernandez +350, Salah +490, Mac Allister +490, Marmoush +600 · To Score or Assist: Messi -260, Alvarez -145, Lautaro -125, Almada +135, E.Fernandez +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -1100, Alvarez -390, Lautaro -260, E.Fernandez -120, Almada -105 · First Goalscorer: Messi +210, Alvarez +360, Lautaro +360, Almada +850, No Goalscorer +1000 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +450, Draw 0-0 +1000, Egypt 0-1 +1800, Argentina 2-0 +470, Draw 1-1 +850, Egypt 0-2 +6000, Argentina 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +2700, Egypt 1-2 +3000, Argentina 3-0 +750 · Correct Score Combos: Argentina to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +115, Argentina to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +390, Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +430 · BTTS Yes +146 / No -186 · O/U 1.5: -310 / +240 · O/U 2.5: +104 / -128 · O/U 3.5: +270 / -355 · No injuries or suspensions reported for either team · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Tomorrow, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 12:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Switzerland/Colombia winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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