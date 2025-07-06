Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 6

Will Matt Olson or Ronald Acuna go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 77 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 77 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 85 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Ryan Noda (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 86 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 86 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 89 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 89 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 72 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 72 games Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Rece Hinds (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians