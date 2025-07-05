Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 5

Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 88 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 88 games (has homered in 29.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Athletics

Rafael Devers (Giants): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals

James Wood (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ryan Noda (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 86 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 86 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 76 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 76 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 88 games (has homered in 28.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 88 games (has homered in 28.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Rece Hinds (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Johan Rojas (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 71 games Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 70 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 58 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Jon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Mike Trout (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Chad Stevens (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers