MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 5
Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at New York Mets
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 88 games (has homered in 29.5% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 75 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Athletics
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 50 games (has homered in 24% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals
- James Wood (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 88 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ryan Noda (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 86 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 75 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 62 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 86 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mark Canha (Royals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 76 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 88 games (has homered in 28.4% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Rece Hinds (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 71 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 58 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Trenton Brooks (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 87 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Jon Berti (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
- Mike Trout (Angels): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Chad Stevens (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +180 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 87 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 87 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)