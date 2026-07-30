Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) vs. Texas Rangers (55-53)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and RSN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-178) | TEX: (+150)

TB: (-178) | TEX: (+150) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+126) | TEX: +1.5 (-152)

TB: -1.5 (+126) | TEX: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 9-6, 3.09 ERA vs Cole Winn (Rangers) - 5-3, 6.11 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Cole Winn (5-3, 6.11 ERA). McClanahan's team is 11-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McClanahan's team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). Winn never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (61.4%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -178 favorite at home.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rangers. The Rays are +126 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -152.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Rangers on July 30 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 43, or 64.2%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 48 of their 105 opportunities.

The Rays are 62-43-0 against the spread in their 105 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 26-27 in those games.

Texas has a record of 1-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (25%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 107 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-45-5).

The Rangers have a 51-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 115 hits, batting .283 this season with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .545.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .301/.377/.464 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .841.

He is seventh in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .284 with 54 walks and 51 runs scored.

Aranda has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.

Chandler Simpson is batting .290 with a .323 OBP and 20 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran paces the Rangers with 92 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .238. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has racked up a team-best .431 slugging percentage.

Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks while batting .253.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

7/29/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/28/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/5/2025: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/3/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/6/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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