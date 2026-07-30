Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cardinals vs Cubs Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (54-54) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-47)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MARQ

Cardinals vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-118) | CHC: (+100)

STL: (-118) | CHC: (+100) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-200) | CHC: -1.5 (+164)

STL: +1.5 (-200) | CHC: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 11-6, 3.77 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 6-1, 3.86 ERA

The Cardinals will give the nod to Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Javier Assad (6-1, 3.86 ERA). Pallante and his team have a record of 13-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Pallante starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Cubs have a 6-2-0 ATS record in Assad's eight starts with a set spread. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in five of Assad's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.7%)

Cardinals vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Cardinals, Chicago is the underdog at +100, and St. Louis is -118 playing at home.

Cardinals vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Cubs are +164 to cover, while the Cardinals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Cubs Over/Under

Cardinals versus Cubs, on July 30, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

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Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 18 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won 12 of 20 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 105 opportunities.

In 105 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 57-48-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have gone 17-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.1% of those games).

Chicago is 12-12 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-47-0).

The Cubs are 48-55-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in total hits (115) this season while batting .282 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .500.

He is 26th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Alec Burleson has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 71 runs. He's batting .285 this season and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 19th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .251 with a .388 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 98 hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has accumulated a team-best OBP (.382) and slugging percentage (.538), while leading the Cubs in hits (115, while batting .284).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 walks while hitting .253. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 137th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 53 walks while batting .245.

Dansby Swanson is batting .218 with 13 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Cardinals vs Cubs Head to Head

7/29/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -125, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/28/2026: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/3/2026: 17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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