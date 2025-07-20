MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 20
Will Byron Buxton or Kody Clemens go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 96 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 95 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 71 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 66 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)