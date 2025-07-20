Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 20

Will Byron Buxton or Kody Clemens go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Colorado Rockies

Byron Buxton (Twins): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 79 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 96 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 96 games (has homered in 30.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Brice Turang (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners