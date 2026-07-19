Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 19

Will Riley Greene or Kerry Carpenter go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels

Riley Greene (Tigers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Washington Nationals at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +196 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 87 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 94 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 84 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Josh Kuroda-Grauer (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 84 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 89 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 89 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 97 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 92 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Colt Emerson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees