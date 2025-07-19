MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 19
Will Spencer Torkelson or Corey Seager go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 78 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 95 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (homered in 16% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)