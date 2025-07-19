Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 19

Will Spencer Torkelson or Corey Seager go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 96 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Josh Smith (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks