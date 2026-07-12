MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 12
Will Shohei Ohtani or Dalton Rushing go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 90 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 7% of games)