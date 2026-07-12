Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 12

Will Shohei Ohtani or Dalton Rushing go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 86 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres