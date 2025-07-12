Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 12

Will Juan Soto or Pete Alonso hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at Kansas City Royals

Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 93 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 30.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 30.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 82 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 62 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 62 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Trenton Brooks (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 93 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 93 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 89 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 61 games Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

José Ramírez (Guardians): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Corey Seager (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 87 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 90 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 83 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Cooper Hummel (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) A.J. Blubaugh (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 92 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 92 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Brett Wisely (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 89 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 81 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 81 games Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins