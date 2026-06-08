Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 8

Will Shea Langeliers or Brent Rooker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 62 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 62 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Steward Berroa (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Sal Stewart (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Ben Williamson (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels