MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 8
Will Shea Langeliers or Brent Rooker hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Athletics
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 62 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Charles McAdoo (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Steward Berroa (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Jase Bowen (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 66 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Collin Price (Astros): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games