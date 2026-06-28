Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 28

Will Willson Contreras or Romy Gonzalez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (homered in 9.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 93 games (homered in 9.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Will Wagner (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants