MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 28
Will Willson Contreras or Romy Gonzalez hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 93 games (homered in 9.4% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Will Wagner (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 81 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Eric Haase (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)