Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 28

Will Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Tucker hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carson Kelly (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 80 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 80 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 80 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 63 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 79 games (has homered in 32.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 79 games (has homered in 32.9% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

