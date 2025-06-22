MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 22
Will Mike Trout or Logan O'Hoppe hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Gustavo Campero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Luis Guillorme (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Scott Kingery (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Aramis Garcia (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Athletics
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Austin Wynns (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13% of games)
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 75 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 76 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Alex Call (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)