Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 22

Will Mike Trout or Logan O'Hoppe hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 73 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Luis Guillorme (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Scott Kingery (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 25.3% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 75 games (has homered in 25.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Aramis Garcia (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Athletics

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 78 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Luis Urias (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Austin Wynns (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers