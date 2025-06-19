Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 19

Will Nolan Gorman or Willson Contreras hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ryan Noda (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 68 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 21% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Mark Canha (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs