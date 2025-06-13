MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 13
Will Pete Alonso or Juan Soto hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 66 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 68 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Logan Porter (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 67 games (has homered in 29.9% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 66 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Scott Kingery (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Charlie Morton (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games