Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 13

Will Pete Alonso or Juan Soto hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 66 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 66 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 68 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 68 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Nick Fortes (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 61 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 57 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Logan Porter (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 67 games (has homered in 29.9% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 67 games (has homered in 29.9% of games) Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles