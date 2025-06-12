Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 12

Will Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Vinny Capra (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Maverick Handley (Orioles): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Charlie Morton (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 66 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 66 games (has homered in 30.3% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 64 games Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Keston Hiura (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Logan Porter (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Daniel Johnson (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Keston Hiura (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR

