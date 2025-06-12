MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 12
Will Christian Walker or Isaac Paredes hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
- Christian Walker (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Vinny Capra (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
Washington Nationals at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 57 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Maverick Handley (Orioles): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Charlie Morton (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 66 games (has homered in 30.3% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Keston Hiura (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Logan Porter (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Daniel Johnson (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)