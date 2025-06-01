MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 1
Will Corbin Carroll or James Wood hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 57 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games