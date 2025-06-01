Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 1

Will Corbin Carroll or James Wood hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

James Wood (Nationals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 57 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

Josh Bell (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

Luis Garcia (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Jose Tena (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres