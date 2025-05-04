MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 4
Will Pete Alonso or Juan Soto hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 4, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Joseph Ward (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
