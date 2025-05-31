Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 31

Will Christian Walker or Yainer Diaz go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Curtis Mead (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Travis Jankowski (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

Matt Chapman (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Nick Fortes (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 55 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 55 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +146 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+146 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 55 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 23.6% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Freddy Fermin (Royals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Michael Wacha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

