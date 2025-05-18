Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 18

Will Aaron Judge or Juan Soto go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pablo Reyes (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 33 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Leody Taveras (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +235 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 34 games (has homered in 26.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 24% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Kevin Newman (Angels): +2200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+2200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 30 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Chris Taylor (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Tim Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks