Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 14

Will Anthony Santander or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Daniel Jansen (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Travis Jankowski (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Sam Huff (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) David Villar (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Matt Mervis (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Justin Turner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Joshua Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Jose Tena (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games German Rosario (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Alex Verdugo (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Michael Massey (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Michael Lorenzen (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Cavan Biggio (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Austin Hays (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Rece Hinds (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) William Benson (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Tim Elko (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Michael Taylor (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Connor Joe (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Royce Lewis (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Maverick Handley (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Carlos Correa (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Carlos Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ty France (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jacob Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) James Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Owen Miller (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Alan Trejo (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+162 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jose Azocar (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Matt Gorski (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Juan Soto (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Yoan Moncada (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Tim Anderson (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 30% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers