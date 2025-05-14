MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 14
Will Anthony Santander or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Daniel Jansen (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Travis Jankowski (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Ben Rortvedt (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 44 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Sam Huff (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- David Villar (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games
- Jonathon Berti (Cubs): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Austin Riley (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Joshua Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Stuart Fairchild (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- German Rosario (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Dustin Renfroe (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Mark Canha (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Cavan Biggio (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds
- Austin Hays (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Rece Hinds (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- William Benson (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Michael Taylor (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Connor Joe (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Maverick Handley (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jorge Mateo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jacob Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- James Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Owen Miller (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Tucker Barnhart (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 27.9% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 34 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Mitchell Garver (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Jose Azocar (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Matt Gorski (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Juan Soto (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Matt Lugo (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 40 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 31 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- James Outman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR
- Enriqué Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 30 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Alexander Bregman (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Akil Baddoo (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2024 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (homered in 6.9% of games)
- Robert Refsnyder (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Nick Sogard (Red Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 43 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- Alex Cobb (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)